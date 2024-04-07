Uber Japan said it will launch on Monday its ride-hailing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides, in Japan.

The move is designed to cope with a shortage of taxi drivers in urban areas and tourist spots in the country.

With the government easing regulations for ride-hailing, such services are now allowed in some areas in Tokyo, Kyoto, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures, on condition that operations are managed by taxi companies. Customers need to make a reservation via a ride-hailing app, and decide both the points of departure and arrival, as well as fares, beforehand. Services are only available during hours when vacant taxis tend to become scarce.

Uber Japan will connect drivers, who are employed by partner taxi operators, and customers.

Several dozen vehicles will be available under the Uber Japan services, with the number of cars in service planned to increase gradually.

The company aims to expand the area covered by its services, in line with the country expanding the regions where ride-hailing services are allowed in and after May.

The Uber app will be available in 50 languages, in hopes to attract foreign tourists as well.

Speaking at a demonstration event held in Tokyo on Friday, Shiro Yamanaka, head of Uber Japan, said that his company aims to contribute to securing means of transportation and promoting regional economic development.

Also on Monday, major Japanese taxi operator Nihon Kotsu and others will launch their ride-hailing services in the 23 special wards and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka of Tokyo.