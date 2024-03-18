From vampires and wendigos to killer asteroids, TikTok users are pumping out outlandish end-of-the-world conspiracy theories, researchers say, in yet another misinformation trend on a platform whose fate in the United States hangs in the balance.

In the trend reported by the nonprofit Media Matters, TikTok users seek to monetize viral videos that make unfounded claims about the U.S. government secretly capturing or preserving mythical monsters that include — wait for it — King Kong.

It is the latest illustration of misinformation swirling on the platform — a stubborn issue that has been largely absent in recent policy debates as U.S. lawmakers mull banning the Chinese-owned app on grounds of national security.