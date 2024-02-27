Meta Platforms Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg is to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to discuss artificial intelligence, Fuji TV reported.

This will not be the first time Zuckerberg has officially met with a Japanese prime minister: In 2012, he met with Yoshihiko Noda, with whom he discussed the use of Facebook for disaster communication following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March the previous year.

And in 2014, he made a courtesy visit to Shinzo Abe, during which he unveiled Facebook’s Safety Check feature, through which people can mark themselves as safe during a crisis.