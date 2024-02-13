Asahi Breweries will not launch any new chūhai products with alcohol content of 8% or higher, amid a shift to low-alcohol alternatives in Japan.

The canned fizzy cocktails made from shōchū or vodka — most commonly associated with Suntory Holding’s Strong Zero brand — were pushed by drinks companies amid a long-term decline in beer sales, becoming fodder for social media memes in the process. But for the strongest variations at least, its days might be numbered.

Asahi’s move, reported late last month but decided on in the fall, is in order to “reduce inappropriate drinking” and follows an evaluation of the company's product line, a spokesperson for the company said, noting that there is a push to bolster its low-alcohol offerings.