ANA Holdings launched its third airline brand, AirJapan, on Friday, with the medium-haul low-cost carrier targeting the growing number of tourists to Japan from other Asian countries following the complete removal of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The parent of All Nippon Airways said AirJapan will operate six round-trip flights per week between Narita Airport near Tokyo and Bangkok using Boeing 787-8 aircraft, with its first flight departing the airport Friday afternoon.

The aircraft in an all-economy layout offers the same legroom as full-service carrier flights, according to ANA Holdings.