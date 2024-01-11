Japanese food-maker Meiji plans to increase production of liquid baby formula products to accommodate increasing demand following a massive earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year's Day, company officials said.

The company has received more than twice the usual number of orders for such products so far this month. Liquid formulas do not require hot water, so they are suited for times of emergency.

Meiji expects that demand for such products will rise among people who want to stockpile them for possible emergencies in addition to those who currently need relief supplies following the earthquake.