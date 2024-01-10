Kyoto, a popular tourist destination with numerous world-famous sightseeing spots, is contending with undesirable effects on the lives of local residents and the natural environment from a soaring influx of visitors.

The huge wave of arrivals, both domestic and international, previously restrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, has given rise again to a myriad of challenges associated with overtourism. Threatening social and cultural conflicts, such issues include public transportation congestion.

To address related challenges, the city government implemented enhanced measures last autumn, just in time for the full-scale start of the tourism season.