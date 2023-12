VNG co-founder Le Hong Minh's first taste of international competition was as a gamer for Vietnam at an early e-sport tournament in South Korea.

Two decades later, he says he's ready to face the world's best again as he takes his tech company public.

The firm — headquartered in buzzing business hub Ho Chi Minh City — is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers, but it also runs a digital wallet, cloud services and Vietnam's most popular messaging platform.