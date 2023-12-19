Two semiconductor-manufacturing plants currently under construction in Japan have captured widespread attention due to their potential to breathe new life into local communities and, by extension, stimulate the Japanese economy.

In November 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) the world's leading semiconductor contract manufacturer, unveiled plans for a production plant in the town of Kikuyo, Kumamoto Prefecture. Construction started in April 2022 and is progressing swiftly toward the anticipated launch of operations in late 2024.

Semiconductors are essential parts for a variety of electronic equipment, ranging from home appliances and smartphones to defense supplies. The presence of TSMC has sparked enthusiasm in local communities, setting the stage for the development of a semiconductor-centric business cluster in the area.