From computer-generated "extras" to AI "zombies," new restrictions against the use of artificial intelligence in Hollywood were set out by the actors' union Friday.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) reached a deal with studios like Disney and Netflix this week to end its nearly four-month strike. Its board members on Friday voted 86% in favor of ratifying the agreement.

Besides a 7% minimum pay increase, and a new $40 million-per-year fund to transfer a portion of revenues for hit shows from studios to actors, AI guardrails were a key part of talks.