Older people who love to drive need not to give up on their passion after surrendering their driver's license, as many Japanese automakers and startups are creating new personal mobility solutions to cater for their unabated desire for driving.

"Although we offer the 'Senior Car' carts for people who have voluntarily surrendered their license, many of them feel they are too young to be users of the four-wheeled electric wheelchair," a Suzuki official said at the Japan Mobility Show.

At the event, previously known as the Tokyo Motor Show, the minivehicle-maker unveiled its Suzu-Ride and Suzu-Cargo concepts.