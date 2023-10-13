Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has agreed with her Thai counterpart, Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara, that the two countries will work together to, among other things, improve the investment environment in order to strengthen their economic relations.

At their meeting in Bangkok on Thursday, Parnpree, who concurrently serves as deputy prime minister, told Kamikawa that Thailand hopes to cooperate with Japan in new areas, including digital transformation, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kamikawa and Parnpree also exchanged opinions on the fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas, which effectively controls the Gaza Strip, and Israel. Kamikawa said she categorically condemns the attacks by Hamas, expressing Japan's readiness to work with Thailand to calm down the situation.

The two ministers affirmed cooperation for the planned special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to be held in Tokyo in December.

On the release into the ocean of treated water still containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from the meltdown-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Kamikawa said that Japan will continue to give explanations based on scientific evidence in a transparent way.

Parnpree responded by saying that Thailand consistently supports Japan's position, according to the Japanese ministry.

The water discharge started in late August. Before being released into the Pacific Ocean, the treated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings plant is diluted with seawater to substantially reduce the concentration of tritium.