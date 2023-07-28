Toyota is set to be the world's top auto seller in the first half of 2023, outpacing Germany's Volkswagen and other rivals in the January-June period for the fourth straight year, industry data showed Friday.

Toyota said it sold 5.42 million vehicles globally in the six months that ended in June, including those sold by the group's minivehicle maker Daihatsu and truck manufacturer Hino, up 5.5% from a year earlier.

The Japanese carmaker said the solid sales came as it ramped up production capacity across the globe to keep up with rising demand amid an easing chip shortage.