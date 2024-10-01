Special EVENING Roundtable Event on November 5th! - TELLing the story: Emotional wellness and integral wellbeing for those living in Japan

Emotional wellness and integral well-being are essential for those living in Japan. With challenges such as the mental health stigma, expat adjustment, and the aging population, prioritizing emotional balance is more crucial than ever. By fostering emotional resilience and holistic well-being, those living in Japan can promote a healthier and more balanced lifestyle. Our special guests, Vickie Skorji and Bill Cleary of TELL, will unpack the recent trends in Japan.

The Talk Session will be a one-hour chat with a limited live audience, and will highlight integral wellbing efforts in Japan. As a special event, it will include dinner and an extended panel discussion.

In collaboration with Nomura Holdings, don't miss this unique networking opportunity with past guests, like-minded individuals and industry leaders in sustainability.

< Overview >

Date and time: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, 18:00 to 21:00 JST

Doors open: 6pm

Talk session: 18:30 to 19:30

Dinner and Networking: 19:30 to 20:40

Participants: Limited to 25 people

Location: Ginza Zetton - https://ginzazetton.zetton.co.jp/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=maps

Cancellation policy: Refunds will be issued to cancellations up to 72 hours prior to the event day. After that, refunds will not be available.

Contents of The Roundtable by The Japan Times will be archived and featured in the main paper of The Japan Times as well as Sustainable Japan by The Japan Times (online).

< Guest Speakers >

♦ Vickie Skorjie

TELL

Skorji is the director of TELL Lifeline Services, a Japanese nonprofit that has been supporting the international community in Japan since 1973. Over the last 18 years at TELL, she has worked as a Lifeline support worker, clinical therapist and Lifeline director. She has also developed a wide range of suicide prevention and mental health awareness programs for schools, the workplace and the community, plus training in stress management, work-life balance, cultural adjustment, dementia care, disaster preparedness and psychological first aid.

♦ Bill Cleary

TELL

Cleary is a U.S. licensed marriage and family therapist and has served as TELL's clinical director since 2018. His focus at TELL is working to help restore relationships for individuals and families, and help support the mental health needs of the international and Japanese community. He enjoys providing supervision for TELL therapists and counseling for couples, families and individuals. He first came to Japan in 2003 and currently resides with his wife and son in western Tokyo.

< Host >

Ross Rowbury

Nomura Holdings

Rowbury is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Group Corporate Communications at Nomura Holdings. He has observed Japan while living and working here for four decades. Commencing his career in finance in Tokyo during the early 1980s, he later moved into public relations and communications, holding senior positions at Gavin Anderson & Co. (now Kreab) and PRAP Japan. He headed the Edelman business in Japan for 10 years until July 2020. Prior to joining Nomura in October, he was a freelance consultant to a number of firms on their Japan business strategy. He is also a visiting professor of Asian marketing at Doshisha University in Kyoto and is on the Board of TELL, a suicide prevention and mental health NPO.