Smile Japan's Ayaka Toko, seen here in a file photo from last year's Pyeongchang Olympics, scored in Thursday's 3-0 victory over France in their opening game at the world championships in Espoo, Finland. | KYODO

More Sports / Ice Hockey

Smile Japan beats France in opener at worlds

Staff Report

Japan’s women’s ice hockey team, Smile Japan, blanked France 3-0 behind goalie Nana Fujimoto’s 25 saves in their opening game at the world championships in Espoo, Finland, on Thursday.

Mei Miura opened the scoring for Japan when she netted a backhander from point-blank range in the eighth minute of the second period after a nice pass from Rui Ukita. Japan took a 2-0 lead just three minutes later when Ayaka Toko scored from the slot on a pass from Chiho Osawa.

The score remained 2-0 for Japan until less than seven minutes remained in the third period when Akane Hosoyama notched the final goal on a power play following a pass from Shiori Koike.

“Once we got our first goal it created momentum for us, but I think if they scored first I couldn’t tell you if the outcome would have been the same,” Hosoyamada told The Japan Times.

“Nana kept us in the game and we were able to clean up the rebounds,” added Hosoyamada. “In this tournament, to put the pucks in the back of the net we need to have traffic in front and hunt for the rebounds just like we did against France.”

Japan is in Group B in the 10-team championship along with France, Germany, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Japan will play Germany on Saturday in its next group-stage game.

Group A is comprised of the United States, Canada, Russia, Switzerland and Finland.

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Former Ukrainian fencer Alexander Gorbachuk (right), seen in a July 2005 file photo, has been suspended from his job as the Japan men's epee coach for slapping a fencer.
Japan Fencing Association hands men's epee coach Alexander Gorbachuk six-month ban for slapping a...
The Japan Fencing Association has banned coach Alexander Gorbachuk from overseas competitions for six months for slapping athletes under his supervision at a recent World Cup event, official sou...
Anaheim's Max Jones (left) vies for the puck with Calgary's Derek Ryan on Wednesday night.
Ryan Miller, rookies send Ducks past playoff-bound Flames
After Ryan Miller wrapped up his 378th career victory and skated off to an ovation from the Honda Center crowd, the veteran goalie seemed hopeful about the future for himself and the Anaheim Duc...
Image Not Available
Tomoki Kameda set to meet Rey Vargas for WBC super bantamweight title
The World Boxing Council announced Tuesday that a deal has been reached for Japan's Tomoki Kameda to challenge WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas for the title. The date, venue a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smile Japan's Ayaka Toko, seen here in a file photo from last year's Pyeongchang Olympics, scored in Thursday's 3-0 victory over France in their opening game at the world championships in Espoo, Finland. | KYODO

, , , , ,