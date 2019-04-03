UNCW guard Kai Toews named finalist for top freshman award

University of North Carolina Wilmington point guard Kai Toews has been recognized on the national level after a stellar freshman season.

The Tokyo native is one of 30 finalists for the Kyle Macy Award, it was announced on Tuesday. The award, handed out by CollegeInsider.com, recognizes the nation’s top freshman basketball player each year.

Toews averaged 8.8 points, 7.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 33 games for the Seahawks. He made 32 starts and logged a team-high 1,014 minutes.

A Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie First Team member, Toews notched eight double-doubles.

What’s more, Toews was second in the NCAA Division I ranks in assists per game. Only Murray State’s Ja Morant, considered one of the top prospects for the 2019 NBA Draft, averaged more assists (10.0).

“Kai had a record-setting season,” UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath said of a player expected to play a prominent role for the Japan men’s national team in the near future. “He’s a true point guard that wants to record an assist before scoring. Kai is a player every shooter wants as a teammate.”

In addition to being a Kyle Macy Award finalist, Toews garnered CollegeInsider.com Freshman All-American team honors. The 30-member team includes players from several basketball powerhouses, including Duke, Michigan, Kentucky and North Carolina.

The Kyle Macy Award winner will be revealed on Friday at the College Insider Awards, in Minneapolis, a day before the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four tips off.

Speaking on the inaugural episode of the “Hawtalk with Ez and The Beards” podcast last week. Toews reflected on his freshman campaign, and the 188-cm guard was asked about his future goals, including the prospects of playing pro ball someday.

“Well, my goal I guess was always to play D-I basketball and then eventually go back to Japan, and play professionally there,” Toews told the podcast hosts. “That was just kind of the route that I envisioned.

“This year, things changed a little bit. I’ve heard some people say, like, ‘You keep improving these numbers, NBA might be an option in four years, you never know.’ And when I heard that, I’m just like, that’s never even occurred to me. I don’t think people know where I come from. It’s not even a thought that crosses your mid.

“And we have one (current NBA prospect) at Gonzaga, Rui Hachimura. They don’t understand how crazy that is in Japan right now that our guy is on the brink of being a top-five pick. It’s never happened, and I don’t know if it will ever happen again. That’s our one guy who’s made it this far, so me going out, that’s never even crossed my mind. Nobody has ever done that (becoming a lottery pick from Japan), and after this year, I’ve obviously shown I can do some things.”

But Toews, who cited Allen Iverson as a favorite player during his childhood, remains hungry to keep improving.

“I’m not even saying I’m close to that level,” he added. “But in four years you never know, so it is something that I’ve decided to work towards and really pursue, because it’s not going to happen unless I pursue it.

“The NBA is definitely a goal of mine, but I know that I’ve got a lot more work to do.”