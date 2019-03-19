Tsunekazu Takeda to leave JOC and IOC posts amid scandal, Tokyo governor confirms

Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee and International Olympic Committee marketing chair, confirmed his resignation from both posts, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Tuesday.

According to Koike, the 71-year-old said in a phone call he “wants to prove his innocence” despite his decision to leave his positions amid an alleged bribery case tied to Tokyo’s winning of the right to host the 2020 Games.

Takeda was expected to formally announce his resignations at an executive board meeting Tuesday.

Though he has denied accusations against him relating to Tokyo’s successful bid for the 2020 Games, he is under formal investigation by French authorities for allegedly purchasing votes that led to Tokyo beating Madrid and Istanbul for the right to host the games.

French prosecutors have questioned Takeda about more than $2 million of payments made by Japan’s bid committee in 2013 to a Singaporean consultancy firm called Black Tidings. Authorities suspect the money was used to buy votes to award Tokyo the Olympics.

Takeda is serving his 10th term as JOC president since he assumed office in 2001. He was initially expected to be reappointed after his term concludes in June, with the JOC granting him an age limit exemption beyond the 70-year-old threshold.

Former Olympic judo gold medalist Yasuhiro Yamashita and Kozo Tashima, both JOC senior executive board members, have been named as potential successors.

Takeda’s scandal has cast a shadow over the upcoming Olympics, which open in less than 500 days. Sources said the IOC has been concerned that the corruption probe will tarnish the image of the games and has asked the JOC to solve the problem in a timely manner.

Takeda told a news conference in January that he is innocent and the payment to Black Tidings was “authorized following an appropriate procedure.”

The French authorities have suspected that part of the funds to Black Tidings went to Papa Massata Diack, a Senegalese man whose father was a powerful IOC member at the time.

The alleged payment of funds was first reported in 2016, but a Japanese probe concluded later that year that was no illegality in the payment.