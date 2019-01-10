Jets, Hannaryz, Brex, Alvark reach Emperor's Cup semifinals

Four B. League teams advanced to the Emperor’s Cup semifinals after posting victories on Thursday at Saitama Super Arena.

The two-time defending champion Chiba Jets Funabashi, Kyoto Hannaryz, Tochigi Brex and Alvark Tokyo remain in the hunt for the title.

Jets 66, Brave Thunders 63

Yuki Togashi put 11 points on the board and handed out seven assist and Michael Parker and Gavin Edwards combined for 28 points and 23 rebounds as Chiba edged Kawasaki in their All-Japan Basketball Championship quarterfinal encounter.

Parker’s productive outing included 15 points, 10 boards, three steals and three blocks, with Edwards contributing 13 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists and two steals.

The Jets converted 17 of 21 free throws; the Brave Thunders made 13 of 21.

Kawasaki’s Vernon Macklin had a team-high 15 points and snared 10 rebounds. Nick Fazekas and Yuma Fujii added 12 points apiece.

The Jets, who have won eight straight B. League games, outscored the Brave Thunders 21-9 in the third quarter and took a 50-40 lead into the final period.

Hannaryz 69, Evessa 51

Four Kyoto players reached double figures in points in a convincing win against Osaka.

David Simon paced the Hannaryz with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Julian Mavunga finished with 15 points and Tatsuya Ito and Masaharu Kataoka added 11 and 10, respectively.

For the Evessa, Shunki Hatakeyama was the high scorer with 12 points and Josh Harrellson had 11.

Brex 77, Sunrockers 71

Jeff Gibbs and Ryan Rossiter both notched double-doubles and Tochigi shot 50 percent from 3-point range in a win over Shibuya.

Gibbs provided 16 points and 15 boards and Rossiter had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Teammate Yusuke Endo canned 4 of 5 3s in an 18-point outing, while Seiji Ikaruga netted 14 points.

Ryan Kelly and Robert Sacre scored 24 points apiece for the Sunrockers. Kelly led the club with 14 rebounds. Leo Vendrame chipped in with seven points and five assists.

Alvark 73, SeaHorses 55

Alex Kirk scored 21 points on 10-for-14 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Alvark past Mikawa.

Joji Takeuchi added 14 points and nine boards for Tokyo, with Daiki Tanaka dishing out eight assists. Seiya Ando contributed 11 points and Jawad Williams had seven.

Alvark forward Yudai Baba energized the defense with three steals.

Tokyo took a 64-39 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Kennedy Meeks and J.R. Sakuragi each scored 14 points for the SeaHorses and Kosuke Kanamaru added 10.

The Alvark, who dropped their Sunday game 63-62 to the visiting Brex, chalked up 20 assists against four turnovers.

Notes

On Saturday, Tochigi and Kyoto will square off in the first semifinal at 3:30 p.m., followed by Tokyo and Chiba at 5:45 p.m. at Saitama Super Arena.

Sunday’s final is scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.