Chellaney blinded by his ideology

Brahma Chellaney should remove his ideological blinders before writing. In his opinion piece “The China factor behind Trump’s India visit” in the March 7 edition, he writes: “Sections of the American media … lampooned” President Trump, and he cites a New York Times headline, “New Delhi Streets Turn Into Battleground As Trump Visits.”

Chellaney asserts, on the contrary, that there were merely “sectarian clashes in an outlying, working-class neighborhood that is located in Delhi state but not in New Delhi.” He fails to note that these clashes left 30 dead in the streets, the worst Indian sectarian violence in decades. But he would have us believe that these apparently remote streets are more significant than the body count.

YOKOHAMA

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.