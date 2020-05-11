New coronavirus infections total 15 in Tokyo, marking sixth straight day under 50

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo totaled 15 on Monday on the sixth consecutive day below 50, NHK reported, quoting metropolitan government sources as saying.

Monday’s figure, which also marks a ninth consecutive day under 100, brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the capital to 4,883.

A day earlier, 22 new cases were reported in the capital, the previous lowest single-day number since March 30.

More than a weeklong double-digit run could be a sign that the coronavirus pandemic is coming under control in the capital. Now the central and prefectural governments are gradually moving toward easing their emergency steps to resume the country’s stalled economic activities.

Tokyo logged a daily high of 201 cases on April 17.