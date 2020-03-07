Japan's first whole genome-sequencing service to be launched as early as June

Japan’s first whole genome-sequencing service for the public will be launched as early as June.

The service will be offered by iLAC Inc., a medical startup originating at the University of Tsukuba, in cooperation with Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. The two companies are in a capital and business alliance, Jiji Press learned Friday.

They hope to create a path for precision medicine, an emerging approach to medical care that uses genetic and other data.

The startup, based in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, is headed by Takaaki Sato, professor at the University of Tsukuba and fellow at precision equipment maker Shimadzu Corp.

Using data collected through the new service, iLAC and Itochu plan to create a database of the whole genome data of Japanese people. They hope to start operating the database by the end of the year.

“A high-precision and safe database of genome information is needed” for drug development and disease prevention, Sato said.

The database is expected to be available for use at research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, university hospitals and others.

Last December, the health ministry revealed a plan to sequence the whole genome of around 92,000 patients with cancers and other intractable diseases in three years on a trial basis.