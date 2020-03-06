Japan government adopts bill to toughen crackdown on road rage

The government Friday adopted a bill to crack down on forms of road rage currently not covered by a law on punishments for dangerous driving.

According to the bill, approved at a Cabinet meeting, the action of stopping vehicles in front of others or suddenly approaching other vehicles on expressways to force them to stop or drive slowly will be added to the list of punishable acts of dangerous driving resulting in death or injury.

Stopping vehicles in front of others and suddenly approaching other vehicles will also be prohibited on other roads if the victims are driving at speed exceeding a certain level.

The Justice Ministry hopes that the bill to revise the law on punishments for dangerous driving will be enacted during the ongoing session of the Diet ending in June.

The current law prohibits cutting in on or approaching other vehicles for the purpose of blocking them, stipulating prison terms of one year or more for incidents resulting in death and up to 15 years for incidents causing injury.

However, the clause applies only if the vehicle is driven at a high speed that could pose a serious danger to the traffic.

The bill does not have such a speed requirement.