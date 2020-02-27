Japan Tobacco to let 8,700 domestic employees telecommute as safeguard against virus

Japan Tobacco Inc. said Thursday it has started to allow its domestic employees to work at home, in principle, to prevent them from being infected with the new coronavirus.

They include contract and other nonregular workers, said the firm, which employs 8,700 nationwide. The measure was launched Wednesday.

The company will recommend staggered commuting times for employees who cannot telework, such as factory workers.

So far, no Japan Tobacco employees have tested positive for the virus, according to the company.

The company also decided to cancel or postpone both domestic and overseas business trips, in principle, and will refrain from holding meetings and training programs that are not urgent.