Japan sees first business failure linked to COVID-19 outbreak

A hotel in Aichi Prefecture is set to file for bankruptcy due to a steep fall in customers amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials of credit agency Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Tuesday.

The bankruptcy marks the first business failure in the nation linked to the viral outbreak, the officials said.

The filing by the hotel, Fujimiso, in the city of Gamagori, will be made with the Nagoya District Court’s branch in the city of Toyohashi in the prefecture, the officials said.

Fujimiso, which has been focusing on attracting tourists from China in recent years, started to see cancellations from Chinese tour groups last month amid the outbreak, which originated in China, the officials noted.

Fujimiso, established in February 1956, has ¥96 million in capital. The amount of its liabilities is now being investigated, the officials said.

The number of Chinese visitors canceling trips to Japan is expected to reach 400,000 by the end of March due to the coronavirus, the Japan Association of Travel Agents announced earlier this month. The organization came with the forecast baed on based on the number of letters of guarantee, which are needed to obtain tourist visas for Japan. The actual number of cancellations is likely to rise even further as the estimate does not include business travelers.

The fallout from COVID-19 is likely to hit more domestic firms.

According to an online survey on 12,348 firms conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research between Feb. 7 and Feb. 16, 66 percent said they are already seeing or will be seeing impacts from the outbreak, such as cancellations of business trips, supply chain disruptions or declining sales.

Asked how they are dealing with the situation, 974 firms said they are working to expand their supply chains beyond China while 200 said they are reconsidering or freezing plans to enter the Chinese market.

More than 5,800 companies also expressed concern that the virus will weaken consumption in China, indicating that ups and downs in the Chinese economy directly affect many Japanese firms.