Abe apologizes for yelling at CDP lawmaker in Japan's Diet

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Monday for his recent yelling at an opposition lawmaker, promising to not make irregular remarks in the Diet.

“I apologize for making the irregular remark,” Abe told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting. “I will act prudently as the prime minister and surely refrain from irregular remarks in the future.”

On Wednesday last week, Abe provoked an angry backlash from the opposition camp by shouting in the Lower House committee that a question by Kiyomi Tsujimoto of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was “meaningless.”

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan later agreed to settle the controversy over Abe’s yelling with an apology at Monday’s committee meeting.