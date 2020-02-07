First imperial spring garden party of Reiwa Era slated for May 27

The first spring imperial garden party of the Reiwa Era is expected to take place on May 27, not in April as usual, it was learned Thursday.

It would be difficult for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to host the annual party in April due to a series of other important events, including the Rikkoshi no Rei ceremonies to proclaim Crown Prince Akishino’s rise to first in line to the throne, an Imperial Household Agency source said.

Other key events include a ceremony to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is slated to visit as a state guest. In addition, the imperial couple are also considering visiting Britain sometime between April and June.

The spring event will be the first imperial garden party since November 2018.

Imperial garden parties are held in spring and autumn. Prominent people from various fields are invited to the venue at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens.

Since 2000, spring garden parties have been held in April.

Last year, no spring or autumn party took place due to a host of events related to the abdication of Emperor Akihito and the enthronement of the current emperor.