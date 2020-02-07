Marriott has no plans to offer private lodging service in Japan

Marriott International Inc. has no plans to run a private lodging business in Japan for the time being, due to strict regulations, Rajeev Menon, a senior official of the U.S. hotel chain, said in a recent interview.

“We believe we are not ready,” although there is demand for such service, Menon, Marriott’s president of Asia-Pacific operations excluding Greater China, said Wednesday. “Japan has some specific law to curb using private lodging as business logic,” he said.

The company handles some 5,000 properties in its private lodging services for wealthy people in the United States and Europe.

He said Marriott aims to focus its Japan operations on the hotel business. The company plans to open some 50 new hotels in Japan over the next five years, including a new Ritz-Carlton hotel in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, set to open in May.

Menon said, “We don’t see a big impact” from the new coronavirus outbreak. Marriott currently is putting priority on protecting its employees and hotel guests from the virus, he said.

At the 94-rooms Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, a hot spring facility has been built for the first time under the brand. Programs to introduce nature and traditional culture will be prepared to offer special experiences unique to the locality, another Marriott official said.