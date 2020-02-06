The government to extend Japan Post share sale deadline

The Japanese government will extend the deadline for selling shares in Japan Post Holdings Co. and Tokyo Metro Co. by five years from fiscal 2022, sources said Wednesday.

The government is expected to submit legislation to extend the deadline to the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the sources said.

Proceeds from the sale of government-held shares in the two companies will be used to redeem bonds issued to cover costs for the reconstruction of areas devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The government decided to extend the planned lifetime of the Reconstruction Agency by 10 years from the end of fiscal 2020. Also, the government’s special financial account for the post-disaster reconstruction will be extended by 10 years.

In line with this, the government reviewed the deadline for selling shares in Japan Post Holdings and Tokyo Metro.

The government expects to procure a total of ¥4 trillion by selling Japan Post Holdings shares. It hopes to raise an additional ¥1.2 trillion by selling the shares because it has already secured ¥2.8 trillion.

By law, though, the central government is required to maintain above one-third of its holding in the company.

But concerns are mounting that it may not reach the target as the company’s stock price has slumped due to improper sales practices at Japan Post Insurance Co.

Meanwhile, all shares in Tokyo Metro are held by the national and Tokyo metropolitan governments.

The central government wants Tokyo Metro to go public so that it can sell some of its shareholdings and raise funds for the post-disaster reconstruction, the sources said.

But little progress has been seen in its negotiations with the metropolitan government, which hopes to maintain its strong influence over Tokyo Metro.