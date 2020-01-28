China virus could take larger-than-expected bite out of Japan's economy

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura warned Tuesday that corporate profits and factory production might take a hit from the coronavirus outbreak in China that has rattled global markets and chilled confidence.

Asian stocks extended a global selloff as the outbreak in China, which has killed at least 106 people and spread to many countries, fueled concern over damage to the world’s second largest economy — an engine of global growth.

“There are concerns over the impact to the global economy from the spread of infection in China, transportation disruptions, cancellation of group tours from China and an extension in the Lunar Holiday,” Nishimura told a news conference after a regular Cabinet meeting.

“If the situation takes longer to subside, we’re concerned it could hurt Japanese exports, output and corporate profits via the impact on Chinese consumption and production,” he said.

China is Japan’s second largest export destination, and a huge market for its retailers. The Chinese make up 30 percent of all tourists visiting Japan and accounted for nearly 40 percent of total spending by foreign tourists last year, an industry survey shows.

The outbreak could hit Japanese department stores, retailers and hotels, which count on a boost to sales from an inflow of Chinese tourists visiting during the Lunar Holiday.

Automaker Honda Motor, which has three plants in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicenter of the outbreak, plans to evacuate some staff. Aeon will close its shopping malls in the city until Thursday.

Major chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd. will bring some 30 people back to Japan, while Nippon Steel Corp. and tire maker Bridgestone Corp. will evacuate four employees and one worker, respectively.

Over 150 Japanese companies are believed to have business bases in Wuhan and the surrounding areas. While some were able to leave the city before the coronavirus outbreak, many have been stranded in the city after Chinese authorities cut off transportation to and from the areas.

Economists at SMBC Nikko Securities estimate that if a ban imposed by China on overseas group tours lasts for six months, it could hurt Japan’s economic growth by 0.05 percent.

Some expect the potential damage to be much worse.

Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, said the decline in tourists from China could hurt Japan’s GDP growth by up to 0.2 percent.

“The biggest worry is the risk that the negative impact from the outbreak persists and hits (the economy) during the Tokyo Olympic Games,” when a huge number of Chinese tourists are expected to visit Japan, he said.

“If the number of visitors decreases, rather than increasing, the hit to Japan’s consumer industry will be quite large.”

Japan is set to host the 2020 Olympics in July and August.