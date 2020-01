Japan’s health ministry said it confirmed a second case of coronavirus patient found in the country: a traveler in his 40s from Wuhan, China..

According to the health ministry, the man developed fever on Jan. 14 while in China and arrived in Japan on Jan. 19.

NHK reported he has been hospitalized in Tokyo.

According to the ministry, the man said he hasn’t visited a seafood market in Wuhan, and mostly stayed inside his hotel while in Japan.