Due to soaring medical expenses, the health ministry wants some local public hospitals to merge. | KYODO

National

Government sends notices to prefectures seeking talks on merging some public hospitals

JIJI

As the country faces a need to streamline the medical sector amid soaring medical expenses, the health ministry has sent notices to prefectures requesting discussions on possible mergers of publicly run local hospitals.

The move came after the ministry announced the list of 424 public hospitals that were judged to be in need of realignment discussions last September.

When it sent the notice Friday, the ministry removed seven hospitals in Tokyo and six other prefectures from the list. Meanwhile, the ministry plans to add about 20 hospitals to the list to eventually to have it name around 440 institutions. The changes made to the list stemmed from data entry and other clerical mistakes by health ministry officials.

The ministry plans to notify prefectures this summer when their discussions should be wrapped up.

The ministry will not disclose the names of the newly added hospitals to the public, unlike the initial list that was made public.

“Whether or not to disclose the names is not a fundamental issue since we are equally requesting mergers and realignment of all the hospitals (on the list),” a health ministry official said.

The ministry also provided to prefectures data on the outcomes of medical treatment given by about 3,200 private hospitals for use as a basis of their discussions about public hospital realignment.

The way the ministry announced the hospital list drew strong opposition from local governments and target hospitals. The backlash prompted the ministry to offer an apology and forced it to delay the timing of sending the notice.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger: Suntory's 9 percent Strong Zero alcoholic beverage is a favorite late-night purchase from convenient stores in Japan.
Social media turns its back on Japan's beloved strong alcoholic beverages
Everyone has a friend who likes to darken the mood when others are simply trying to have a good time. Dr. Toshiko Matsumoto took on this mantle over the new year, killing the buzz for a number o...
A portrait of Kobo Daishi (Kukai) dated c 1301–1400, by an unknown artist, from The Art Institute of Chicago.
Kukai: Sowing the seeds of Shingon Buddhism
Confucius was useless. To a disciple inquiring, "May I ask about death?" he'd replied, "You do not even understand life. How can you understand death?" Growing up in rural Shikoku in the...
Major companies such as convenience store operator Lawson Inc. and fast-food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan Ltd. have started providing leftover food to those in need via food banks.
Planned online system will link food banks with manufacturers, retailers
The farm ministry will launch an online system in fiscal 2020 to link managing bodies of food banks with food donors to support needy people and families while cutting food waste, officials said...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Due to soaring medical expenses, the health ministry wants some local public hospitals to merge. | KYODO

,