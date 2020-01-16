Nissan Motor Co. is considering scrapping advisory posts for former executives as part of reforms to its corporate governance, according to sources. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Nissan considers scrapping advisory roles for former executives

JIJI

Nissan Motor Co. may stop placing former executives in advisory posts as part of an overhaul to its corporate governance practices following the ousting of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, sources said Wednesday.

The possible abolition of the komon adviser and sōdanyaku consultant posts is aimed at making the company’s decision-making process more transparent, by preventing former executives from exerting influence on management.

With Nissan due to report to the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as this month, including on measures to prevent irregularities, the scrapping of the advisory posts is expected to be in the report.

While the automaker does not disclose the number of people in the advisory posts or other details, those currently in the posts include former Co-chairman Itaru Koeda and former Executive Vice President Hitoshi Kawaguchi.

If the advisory posts are scrapped, members of Nissan’s former leadership team, including former President and Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa, will not be allowed to remain in the company.

RELATED STORIES

Saikawa is set to resign from the automaker’s board at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in February.

Nissan is accelerating governance reforms after it shifted last June to a corporate regime that gives stronger authority to outside directors.

Meanwhile, the company is working promptly to rehabilitate its management under new President and CEO Makoto Uchida, who was appointed in those positions in December.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The government is considering reducing compulsory automobile liability insurance premiums from April, in a move that reflects reductions in traffic accidents due to greater use of vehicle safety systems.
Japan's Financial Services Agency to cut automobile liability insurance premiums
The Financial Services Agency on Thursday decided to reduce compulsory automobile liability insurance premiums from April. The move reflects the improved finances of the insurance program...
Honda's Clarity fuel cell car
Honda and Isuzu agree to conduct joint research on fuel cell trucks
Honda Motor Co. and Isuzu Motors Ltd. said Wednesday they have agreed to conduct joint research on fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks, in another collaborative move in an auto industry that has...
An electric air taxi under development by U.S. startup Joby Aviation
Toyota makes new $394 million bet on flying taxis
Toyota Motor Co. is investing $394 million (¥43.3 billion) in Joby Aviation, one of a handful of companies working toward the seemingly implausible goal of making electric air taxis tha...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Motor Co. is considering scrapping advisory posts for former executives as part of reforms to its corporate governance, according to sources. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,