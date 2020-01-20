Miudahama Beach, Tsushima Island | YAMA123/PIXTA

Creativity and perseverance for a sustainable future

The pollution caused by marine plastic litter has generated global attention in recent years. At the G20 Osaka Summit in June, countries agreed to take strong action to prevent and significantly reduce discharges of plastic litter and microplastics to the oceans, having adopted the “Osaka Blue Ocean Vision.” In Japan, plastic waste has been damaging its beautiful coasts and troubled local communities. In an effort to conserve the environment, communities and businesses in Japan are taking measures, ranging from cleanup activities to the development and spread of eco-friendly substitutes for plastic.

TACKLING MARINE PLASTIC WASTE

This content is sponsored by the government of Japan.
Much of the household garbage dumped into the sea in nearby countries floats over to Tsushima.
Islands of abundant nature spoiled by ocean waste
Situated in the Sea of Japan and wedged between the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan and the Korean Peninsula, Tsushima is a group of islands with a resident population of 30,000 people. The ...
For many years, this beautiful beach has been protected by the continuous devotion of the local community. Now, the next generation is taking over the reins to carry on the work.
Local initiatives keeping the 'Singing Sands' alive
Even after being placed in a drink for one or two days, the straw still stands strong. Japan Food Research Laboratories verified that the product is safe to put in one's mouth.
Wood and paper surpass plastic
Japanese companies are addressing the global issue of plastic waste with traditional techniques, novel ideas and a strong desire to help bring about a sustainable, recycling-oriented society.

