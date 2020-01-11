Members of the Casino Regulatory Commission hold their first meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

National

Japan's Casino Regulatory Commission holds its first meeting amid bribery scandal

JIJI

The government’s Casino Regulatory Commission held its first meeting Friday against the backdrop of a high-profile bribery scandal related to so-called integrated resorts featuring casinos.

At the closed-door meeting, the five members of the commission, including its head, Michio Kitamura, former chief of the Fukuoka High Public Prosecutor’s Office, discussed rules regulating its operations. It will also work on drawing up regulations on resort operators.

“The members of the commission and staff of its secretariat will unite and work with a sense of urgency to build trust with the public over casino business,” Kitamura said at a news conference after the meeting. He also stressed the commission’s resolve to deal appropriately with casino-related concerns among the public, such as gambling addiction and a potential rise in crime.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office’s special investigation squad is investigating the scandal in which Tsukasa Akimoto, a lawmaker and former Cabinet Office state minister for the government’s project to launch casino resorts, has been arrested for allegedly accepting bribes from a Chinese company that was planning to open a resort in Japan.

While the government plans to move forward with the casino initiative, opposition parties are expected to submit a bill to scrap a related law to the regular session of the Diet that starts on Jan. 20.

“I plan to supervise our staff at the secretariat so that the commission’s fairness and neutrality will not be questioned,” Kitamura said.

The commission, affiliated with the Cabinet Office, was established last Tuesday.

Like the Nuclear Regulation Authority, the commission has independent authority, being able to issue licenses necessary to run casinos in Japan and cancel the licenses if irregularities are found.

The secretariat currently has 95 workers, and the number will be increased by 25 in fiscal 2020, which starts April 1. The envisaged casino regulations, including mandatory measures to prevent gambling addiction, will likely be drawn up by spring 2021.

The government plans to allow up to three casino resorts to be opened in Japan. It is slated to announce within this month criteria for selecting areas hosting resorts, which will be launched in the mid-2020s at the earliest.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Lebanon leaves possibility of Carlos Ghosn handover open, wants his dossier from Japan in 40 days
Lebanon's interim Justice Minister Albert Serhan on Friday did not rule out the possibility of the country handing over former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Japan. If a Lebanese cour...
Image Not Available
Draft budgets and constitutional reform in focus as Japanese Diet gets set to open Jan. 20
The Diet will convene on Jan. 20 for a 150-day regular session that will put priority on early passage of draft budgets for the current and next fiscal years, government officials said Friday.
A Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C patrol plane departs from an airbase in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday for the SDF's first long-term intelligence-gathering mission abroad.
Two SDF planes embark on pioneer intelligence-gathering mission in Middle East
Two Japanese patrol planes left Okinawa for the Middle East on Saturday in what will be the Self-Defense Forces' first long-term intelligence-gathering mission abroad. The dispatch came a day af...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the Casino Regulatory Commission hold their first meeting in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

, ,