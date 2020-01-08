A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, last month. Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people. | AP

Business / Tech

In U-turn, Boeing recommends 737 Max simulator training for pilots

Reuters

NEW YORK – Boeing Co. said on Tuesday it was recommending that airline pilots undergo simulator training before they resume flying the 737 Max, a shift from its previous position that pilots only needed computer-based training on new software following two fatal crashes.

“This recommendation takes into account our unstinting commitment to the safe return of service as well as changes to the airplane and test results. Final determination will be established by the regulators,” Boeing said in a statement.

In a separate statement, the regulatory Federal Aviation Administration said it “will consider Boeing’s recommendations for flight crew simulator training.”

Boeing has been working on revised pilot training and software updates for the 737 Max to win approval for commercial flights following a global grounding in March sparked by two crashes within five months that killed 346 people.

The plane-maker had said in March it would propose requirements for pilots that did not include costly flight simulator training.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Imaad Zuberi (left) leaves the federal courthouse with his attorney Thomas O'Brien in Los Angeles Nov. 22. Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged Zuberi, a major donor to President Donald Trump's Inaugural Committee, with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed to the inaugural celebrations.
Trump donor charged with obstructing inauguration inquiry
Federal prosecutors on Tuesday charged a major donor to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee with obstructing a federal investigation into whether foreign nationals unlawfully contributed t...
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire reacts after his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris Tuesday.
France and U.S. set two-week target for digital tax deal
Paris and Washington have set a two-week deadline to end a row over a French proposal to tax multinational tech giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Tuesday. President Donald Trum...
Cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation ship in November at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington. The Commerce Department said Tuesday that the U.S. trade deficit fell in November to the lowest level in more than three years as U.S. exports rose while imports declined, putting the country on track to see the first annual decline in the trade deficit in six years.
Plunging U.S. imports pushed trade deficit to three-year low in November
America's trade deficit continued to tumble in November, hitting its lowest level in three years as imports of crude oil, computers and industrial supplies fell off sharply, the government reported...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A United Airlines Boeing 737 Max takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Washington, last month. Boeing said Tuesday it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company's long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people. | AP

, , , , , ,