Unmanned robots cleaning up at stations and airports in labor-hungry Japan

JIJI

NAGOYA – More and more unmanned cleaning robots have been introduced in Japan, mainly at public transportation facilities amid severe labor shortages.

Faced with difficulties securing enough workers, Central Japan Railway Co. started using four robots this year to clean Nagoya Station and other locations, hoping that using the robots, expected to cover most of the necessary cleaning work, will help save on labor costs.

In the wee hours, automated robots scrub the floors at Nagoya Station with water. In February, two robots joined 50 workers to do cleaning work.

“We can reduce the cost of hiring and training,” a JR Central official said.

JR Central has also introduced cleaning robots at offices and commercial facilities.

Softbank Robotics Corp. put on the market over 1,000 units of a new type of carpet cleaning robot over the half year from May, reflecting rising demand for such robots for use at offices and hotels.

If the robot is guided by hand along a cleaning route once, it will memorize the route and clean the area automatically.

At Narita International Airport near Tokyo, over 10 cleaning robots have been introduced since November.

“Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, we’ll make robots do work that cleaning staff do now so the staff can focus on work requiring more skills,” an official of Narita International Airport Corp. said.

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has been using cleaning robots at major stations since 2016.

“It looks difficult to fully robotize cleaning work as cleaning of some places, such as wall corners and braille blocks, still needs to be done by humans,” said an official of JR East Environment Access Co., a cleaning unit of JR East. The official is hopeful that future technological innovations will enable robots to do such work.

Softbank Corp.'s industrial cleaning robot Whiz can clean around 1,500 square meters of floor space on a single charge. | KYODO

