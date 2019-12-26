Japan PM Takeshita heeded warning to avoid Yasukuni before 1988 China trip

A Japanese diplomat urged then-Prime Minister Noboru Takeshita not to visit Yasukuni Shrine, months before his trip to China in August 1988, declassified diplomatic records showed Wednesday.

On March 1, 1988, then-ambassador to China, Toshijiro Nakajima, briefed Takeshita for some 20 minutes about the situation in China and the two countries’ relationship, according to the records.

Nakajima told Takeshita that although he fully understands there are various difficult circumstances in Japan, he wants Takeshita to absolutely avoid visiting the controversial Shinto shrine in Tokyo, particularly before the planned trip to the neighboring country.

Nakajima added that even visiting the shrine in a group would not gain understanding from the Chinese side. The shrine, which honors Class A World War II criminals along with the war dead, is considered a symbol of Japan’s past militarism in China and other Asian countries.

Takeshita said he fully understands Nakajima’s concerns, though he added that this remark must be kept absolutely secret. The prime minister did not visit the shrine during his tenure.

In early August that year, shortly before Takeshita’s visit to China, then-Vice Foreign Minister Ryohei Murata wrote a report about his impressions of former Chinese Foreign Minister Qian Qichen and other senior Chinese government officials that he had during his official trip to China.

Citing Japan’s rise as a major economic power, its defense spending growth and an official visit to Yasukuni Shrine by former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone in 1985, Murata said China sees signs of a supercilious Japan in Tokyo’s policies and explanations related to the issues.

The report also said that China hopes to make Takeshita’s visit a turning point in the bilateral relations. Murata explained that expectations are running high in China that Takeshita is likely to take a more considerate stance toward China, direct Japan to assume a humble attitude and promote specific cooperative measures.