ANA pilot flies without carrying license, resulting in cancellation and delay

An All Nippon Airways pilot flew a plane Tuesday without carrying his license as required, the airline said.

One flight was canceled and another flight was delayed due to the problem.

According to ANA, the pilot in his 60s went on duty aboard ANA Flight 259 bound for the city of Fukuoka from Haneda Airport in Tokyo at 3 p.m. The flight carried 217 passengers.

He became aware during the flight that he was not carrying his pilot’s license with him, and reported the fact to the airline. He left the license at home, according to ANA.

Pilots and co-pilots are required to mutually check whether they are carrying their licenses with them before a flight. ANA is investigating whether the checking procedures were conducted before the flight in question.

The pilot in question was to board ANA Flight 428 from Fukuoka to Itami airport in Osaka Prefecture. But the flight, for which 129 seats were reserved, was canceled as the pilot did not bring his license with him.

ANA Flight 739 bound for Sendai from Itami was delayed as the airline had to find a substitute pilot. It carried 93 passengers.