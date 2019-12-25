Travelers look at All Nippon Airways Co. jets at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

ANA pilot flies without carrying license, resulting in cancellation and delay

JIJI

An All Nippon Airways pilot flew a plane Tuesday without carrying his license as required, the airline said.

One flight was canceled and another flight was delayed due to the problem.

According to ANA, the pilot in his 60s went on duty aboard ANA Flight 259 bound for the city of Fukuoka from Haneda Airport in Tokyo at 3 p.m. The flight carried 217 passengers.

He became aware during the flight that he was not carrying his pilot’s license with him, and reported the fact to the airline. He left the license at home, according to ANA.

Pilots and co-pilots are required to mutually check whether they are carrying their licenses with them before a flight. ANA is investigating whether the checking procedures were conducted before the flight in question.

The pilot in question was to board ANA Flight 428 from Fukuoka to Itami airport in Osaka Prefecture. But the flight, for which 129 seats were reserved, was canceled as the pilot did not bring his license with him.

ANA Flight 739 bound for Sendai from Itami was delayed as the airline had to find a substitute pilot. It carried 93 passengers.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Most institutional investors are worried about the possible negative effects of a Japanese law revision to tighten restrictions on foreign investment, according to a recent survey.
Survey reveals concerns over Japan's tougher rules on foreign investment
A private survey has found that nearly 90 percent of institutional investors are worried about the possible negative effects of a law revision that tightens restrictions on foreign investment. A...
Jun Seki
Top Nissan executive to leave for electric-motor firm
Nissan Motor Co.'s third-highest-ranked executive is planning to leave the company to join a leading electric-motor company, an abrupt move that deals yet another blow to the scandal-plagued Japane...
A metro sign is seen Tuesday at Gare de Lyon train station during a gathering outside the RATP headquarters in Paris, where a solidarity strike fund will be distributed to strikers to help them financially after 20 days of a strike against pension reform plans in France.
Gloomy Christmas Eve on 20th day of French strike
Christmas Eve 2019 was an unusually gloomy one for France as the 20th day of a transport strike left many scrambling on Tuesday to reach their loved ones for the traditional family feast, while oth...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Travelers look at All Nippon Airways Co. jets at Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture. | BLOOMBERG

, ,