A woman uses an ATM inside a branch of MUFG Bank Ltd. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Financial Markets

MUFG Bank to launch smartphone payment service

JIJI

MUFG Bank will set up a joint company with human resources services provider Recruit Holdings Co. to launch a smartphone-based cashless payment service, it was learned Wednesday.

The core banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. will seek to utilize Recruit’s client base of eateries, hotels and beauty salons to amass participating stores and users for the service, in a market currently dominated by technology companies.

The two companies concluded a contract in October to give Recruit a 51 percent stake in the new joint company, with the remaining 49 percent held by MUFG Bank. They hope to launch the payment service in the first half of fiscal 2020, according to informed sources.

The service will use quick response, or QR, codes for transactions. Users can put money from their bank accounts on a smartphone app.

Users will also be able to send money to other individual users.

Recruit operates Hot Pepper Gourmet, a restaurant guide website, and AirPay, a service for businesses to accept payments with a variety of cashless payment services.

The new joint company will capitalize on the network of clients from the two services to gain participating stores.

In the banking industry, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has launched the J-Coin Pay smartphone payment service with regional banks. But the service has struggled to increase the number of participating stores, lagging behind popular smartphone settlement services such as PayPay and Line Pay.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sony Corp.'s first-generation PlayStation video game console
PlayStation recognized as world's best-selling game console brand
The PlayStation has been recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's best-selling home video game console brand, having sold 450.19 million units over 25 years, Sony Corp.'s game business u...
Justice Minister Masako Mori (right) bows after the Upper House passed the revised Companies Act in Tokyo on Wednesday.
New law strengthens independent checks on major firms in Japan
The Diet on Wednesday passed a law to strengthen independent checks on major firms by obliging them to have outsiders on their board of directors and make executive compensation more transparent. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at Winfield House in London on Tuesday.
Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday a trade deal with China might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in November 2020, denting hopes that the two largest economies woul...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman uses an ATM inside a branch of MUFG Bank Ltd. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,