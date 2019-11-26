KDDI, Facebook to jointly develop 5G services in Japan

KDDI Corp. and social media giant Facebook Inc. will jointly develop services to be provided through a fifth-generation, or 5G, superhigh-speed network in Japan, it was learned Monday.

They aim to offer smartphone users a goods sales system utilizing augmented reality by taking advantage of the massive data transmission capabilities of 5G, informed sources said.

In the run-up to the 5G commercialization, KDDI hopes to tap Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality technologies to develop various kinds of content, the sources added.

Under the goods sales system, users could take pictures of clothes sold at fashion retailers and other shops, then be able to check how they would look if they put on the clothes via photograph-sharing app Instagram.

KDDI and Facebook plan to open a special store as early as January 2020 that will allow visitors to experience the system.

In Japan, KDDI and Softbank Corp. are slated to begin their commercial 5G services in March 2020. NTT Docomo Inc. plans to start a similar service also next spring.

Commercial 5G services are already available in other countries including the United States, South Korea and China.

The 5G format enables data communication speeds of up to 100 times the levels achieved under the fourth-generation, or 4G, format.

Augmented and virtual reality technologies are expected to be used to develop a wide range of products, not just games.

Telecommunications service providers are likely to tie up with other companies to enhance their content services.