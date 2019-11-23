Japan plans supplementary funding as cashless payment reward program takes off

The government is considering additional earmarks of far more than ¥100 billion ($920 million) in the supplementary budget to finance its program for giving reward points to shoppers making cashless payments, Jiji Press has learned.

The program was launched last month to cushion the impact of the Oct. 1 increase in the consumption tax from 8 to 10 percent and has been used more widely than initially expected, sources said Friday.

Cashless payment services are less common in Japan than in such countries as the United States, China and South Korea. The government aims to promote them for the convenience of foreign tourists, whose numbers will swell during the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The supplementary budget for the fiscal year ending next March is slated to be drawn up late next month. A plan to consider earmarking the additional funds will be included in an economic stimulus package to be compiled by the government shortly, the sources said.

Under the state-funded program, consumers receive points worth up to 5 percent of the value of purchases made with cashless payment methods, such as credit cards, at smaller shops.

The government provides subsidies to settlement service operators to cover the value of the reward points. Under its fiscal 2019 initial budget, the government has earmarked a total of ¥280 billion for the program, of which some ¥180 billion is for covering reward points.

According to the industry ministry, the number of stores participating in the program is expected to total 860,000 on Dec. 1, up from 500,000 at the beginning.

The average value of reward points given per day has increased to ¥1.2 billion from ¥1 billion at the start. The amount is projected to increase further toward the year-end and New Year’s shopping season, the sources said.

At a news conference on Friday, industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said it is possible to add funds to the program, which will be in place until the end of June, before the Olympics and Paralympics.

Funding for the program from April through June is planned for the main 2020 budget.