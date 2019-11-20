Business

Japan to allow tax-free shopping through vending machines

JIJI

The government and ruling coalition are planning to allow tax-free shopping for specific vending machines in a bid to spur spending by foreign tourists, sources said Wednesday.

Currently, the authorities grant the tax-free status to shops that sell over-the-counter goods because of a need to check identifications on passports.

The government is considering making vending machines with facial and text recognition functions eligible to sell tax-free goods, the sources said.

The change will be included in a tax system reform package for fiscal 2020, which starts next April.

The move comes at a time when a growing number of foreign tourists are buying from vending machines selling Japanese souvenirs.

Foreign visitors spent a record ¥4.52 trillion in 2018, up from ¥1.09 trillion in 2012. They are spending at an even faster pace this year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. on Wednesday unveiled a board game made using pure gold in collaboration with Tomy Co., The game is valued at some ¥150 million.
Japanese company makes board game of pure gold
Precious metals retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. said Wednesday that it has made a board game using pure gold that is valued at some ¥150 million. The Jinsei Game (The Game of L...
Toyota Motor Corp. will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year.
Toyota to launch RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Japan, U.S.
Major Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year. Toyota ...
A post office in central Tokyo on Nov. 1
Japan Post to resume marketing of savings products
Japan Post Co. said Wednesday that it will resume marketing activities for savings products offered by Japan Post Bank on Monday, following a suspension due to sales irregularities involving Jap...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A sales clerk arranges products at a duty-free shop in the arrival area at Chubu Airport near Nagoya in April 2018. | KYODO

, , ,