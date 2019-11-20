Japan to allow tax-free shopping through vending machines

The government and ruling coalition are planning to allow tax-free shopping for specific vending machines in a bid to spur spending by foreign tourists, sources said Wednesday.

Currently, the authorities grant the tax-free status to shops that sell over-the-counter goods because of a need to check identifications on passports.

The government is considering making vending machines with facial and text recognition functions eligible to sell tax-free goods, the sources said.

The change will be included in a tax system reform package for fiscal 2020, which starts next April.

The move comes at a time when a growing number of foreign tourists are buying from vending machines selling Japanese souvenirs.

Foreign visitors spent a record ¥4.52 trillion in 2018, up from ¥1.09 trillion in 2012. They are spending at an even faster pace this year.