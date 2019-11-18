Survey reveals 11 percent of Japanese firms have high-heel height rule

In an apparently discriminatory practice, 11.1 percent of companies in Japan have in-house rules on the height of the heel of pumps worn by female employees at the workplace, a survey by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, has revealed.

The survey results came at a time when the #KuToo campaign opposing companies forcing female workers to wear high heels is spreading in the country. The workplace practice is widely viewed as amounting to sexual discrimination. KuToo is a play on two Japanese words, kutsu and kutsū, which mean shoes and pain, respectively.

Given the outcomes, an official of the Japanese trade union national center, said, “We will step up activities to remind Japanese society that setting rules for only men or women amounts to sexual discrimination and forcing them represents power harassment.”

In the Rengo survey that covered 500 male workers and as many female workers aged 20-59, 57.1 percent said that there are rules at their workplaces on what they should wear or how they should look. The rate was the highest in the hotel and food service industry, at 86.7 percent, followed by the financial and insurance industry, at 71.4 percent, and the lowest in the construction industry, at 33.3 percent.

In the survey, 11.1 percent said male workers are required to wear suits, and 8.6 percent said it is mandatory for female workers to apply makeup.

The proportion of respondents who said setting different workplace rules for men and women “can’t be helped” came to 36.2 percent, while 12.0 percent said such a practice is “inappropriate.”

The survey was conducted over the internet in October.