In a first for Japan, dish liquid's bottles to use recycled marine plastic

Procter & Gamble Japan K.K. will release a dishwashing liquid in a bottle made from marine plastic waste collected from the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture.

Joy Ocean Plastic will be the nation’s first daily-use product that recycles marine plastic waste, the Kobe-based unit of the U.S. consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. said Wednesday.

Recycling 6 tons of plastic bottles, P&G Japan has prepared 550,000 bottles for the product.

The detergent will be delivered to supermarkets, drugstores and other shops nationwide from Saturday. Retail prices are expected to be around ¥173, the same as similar P&G products.

Sales of the detergent will end once the bottles run out.

Marine plastic waste is difficult to recycle because it is usually dirty and deteriorated.

P&G Japan limited the marine waste to 25 percent of the container’s total in order to make it durable. The rest comprises new plastic and other materials.

One-quarter of the plastic in the bottles of Procter & Gamble Japan's Joy Ocean Plastic will be made of recycled marine waste. | KYODO

