Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe vows level playing field for students taking English tests for Japan university entrance

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday the government will consider measures to address inequalities in opportunities for students taking private-sector English tests under a planned unified university entrance examination system.

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting, Abe said the government will develop a system that does not lead to regional or economic inequalities after it postponed the use of private English tests, previously set to start in fiscal 2020, amid concerns about such disparities.

“I’ll have the matter fully considered under education minister Koichi Hagiuda, in order to clear the problems raised so far,” the prime minister said.

The postponement came after Hagiuda himself fueled the inequality controversy by saying on television that students should compete for university places based on their financial standing. He has retracted the remark and apologized for it.

During the committee meeting, Hiroshi Ogushi, a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, argued that the prime minister should dismiss Hagiuda from his ministerial post.

But Abe said, “I want him to continue to fulfill his duties.”

Meanwhile, the prime minister promised to make efforts to restore public trust hurt by two ministers’ resignations over money scandals late last month, less than two months after his latest Cabinet reshuffle.

Abe was speaking before the Diet for the first time since economy minister Isshu Sugawara and Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai resigned on Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, respectively.

Abe said he feels responsible for appointing them as ministers. “We’ll make efforts to restore public trust by resolving problems one by one in each administrative field.”

Nippon Ishin no Kai lawmaker Yasuto Urano told Abe, “If you say you keenly feel responsible for the appointments, you should face the people’s judgement” by dissolving the Lower House for a snap election.

“I think we should focus on realizing the policies that we pledged during the House of Councilors election campaign in the summer, so I’m not thinking about (a snap election) at the moment,” Abe replied.

Democratic Party for the People lawmaker Shu Watanabe said Abe, in his capacity as president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, should urge Sugawara and Kawai to give full explanations over their scandals.

“I believe they will fulfill their accountability,” Abe answered.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Fukuoka couple suspected of repeatedly shooting son, 1, with air gun before his death
A couple in Fukuoka Prefecture were arrested Wednesday for allegedly harming their 1-year-old son last November by firing an air gun at him dozens of times, police said. Yuiga Jokei, the third s...
Masashi Tashiro
Ex-entertainer Masashi Tashiro arrested yet again for drug possession
Former entertainer Masashi Tashiro was arrested Wednesday for alleged possession of illegal stimulants in Tokyo and Miyagi Prefecture earlier this year, police have said. Tashiro is suspected of...
Kazunori Tanaka, minister in charge of reconstruction, speaks at a panel meeting on Tohoku reconstruction in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan looks to extend term of Reconstruction Agency by 10 years to aid recovery from Fukushima di...
The government on Thursday proposed extending the term of the Reconstruction Agency, due to expire at the end of fiscal 2020, by 10 years to facilitate recovery in areas affected by the Great Ea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , ,