A photo on the Finance Ministry's website shows one of two Boeing 777-300ERs jets used to transport the prime minister. On Sunday a minor fired broke out in the kitchen of one of the two planes while it was en route to Bangkok. No one was injured. | JAPAN AIR SELF-DEFENSE FORCE

National

Fire erupts in Abe's plane during flight to Thailand; no one injured

JIJI

ABOARD, GOVERNMENT AIRCRAFT – The government airplane carrying Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was hit by a minor fire in the kitchen section during its flight to Thailand on Sunday afternoon, but no one was injured.

A steam oven in the kitchen area, near the tail, caught fire but was put out quickly.

The plane left Tokyo International Airport early Sunday afternoon for Thailand, where Abe is set to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

In addition to Abe, the plane was carrying other government officials and media crews.

The aircraft entered service in April.

