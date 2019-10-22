Japanese emperor begins ceremonies to proclaim his enthronement to the world

Emperor Naruhito will proclaim Tuesday his enthronement before roughly 2,000 guests from home and more than 180 countries in a major ancient-style ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo that will be steeped in solemnity and tradition.

The 59-year-old monarch in a dark-orange robe only emperors wear on special occasions will make the announcement after ascending to the 6.5-meter-high canopied takamikura throne, while Empress Masako, in a layered court kimono, will be seated on the adjacent michōdai throne during the ceremony.

Small groups of people waited at the imperial palace gate despite pouring rain and waved Japanese flags and cheered Naruhito as he entered by car in the morning, waving and smiling at them from an open window.

Naruhito began the day’s ceremonies shortly afterward by reporting his enthronement to his imperial ancestors at one of three shrines on the palace grounds, dressed in a black headdress and pure white robes with a long train borne by an attendant.

He was watched by other members of the imperial family, the women in long pastel dresses, and leading politicians, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The emperor succeeded to the chrysanthemum throne on May 1, the day after his 85-year-old father, former Emperor Akihito, stepped down as the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years. The latest ceremony, the equivalent of a coronation, is being held to formally announce the enthronement of the new monarch.

For the main ceremony, known as the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, Naruhito will wear a traditional robe and headdress, as his father did nearly three decades ago.

In the ceremony at the Seiden State Hall, Abe will convey felicitations from the floor of the Pine Chamber (Matsu-no-Ma) state room and lead guests in three banzai cheers wishing for the longevity of the emperor.

Two of the three items of imperial regalia — the imperial sword and jewel — which the emperor inherited in May as proof of his ascension to the throne, will be presented at the ceremony along with the state and privy seals.

The major ceremony, to be held as a state occasion, follows the style of former Emperor Akihito’s 1990 enthronement ceremony, as well as that of Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa, held in Kyoto in 1928. The rite of succession for the world’s oldest hereditary monarchy has a history of more than 1,000 years.

There have been criticisms that the way of staging the ritual contravenes the postwar constitutional separation of state and religion as well as the sovereignty of the people, as the emperor declares his enthronement from a high place as the prime minister stands below.

Japan made the day a national holiday for the celebrations, with the imperial couple initially scheduled appear in a parade in the capital following the ceremony, but the event was postponed to Nov. 10 in the wake of a deadly typhoon earlier this month.

The emperor and the empress will also appear at a court banquet to be held in the evening.