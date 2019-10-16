Staff check a shinkansen train car in Nagano on Wednesday after the train was flooded when a nearby river overflowed due to Typhoon Hagibis. | KYODO

JR East may scrap 120 flooded shinkansen cars

JIJI

East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, may be forced to scrap all of the 120 cars of its Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services that were damaged in flooding caused by Typhoon Hagibis, which ravaged mainly central and eastern Japan over the weekend.

The 19th typhoon this year brought torrential rains, flooding a train yard in Nagano Prefecture, and inundating the 120 cars — about one-third of all those used on the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line. The line connects Tokyo and Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture.

It is expected to take some time for JR East to restore full operations of its Hokuriku Shinkansen services.

As of Wednesday afternoon, an evacuation order remained in place for the area hosting the train yard. JR East has yet to confirm the full extent of the damage caused to the train cars.

Although equipment and devices installed in the undercarriages of the train cars are waterproof, it is unknown whether the cars will be able to run safely after being submerged for a long period, sources said.

“If water entered the equipment, it won’t work anymore,” an official of a train parts maker said.

“Large-scale parts replacement and repair will be necessary, so recovery work won’t be easy,” an official of a shinkansen car maker said.

Each Hokuriku Shinkansen train car is estimated to cost some ¥300 million to manufacture.

If JR East scraps all 10 of the 12-car trains, the damage is projected to top ¥30 billion.

For the time being, JR East is set to operate the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line with the remaining cars.

