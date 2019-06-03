National

Jetstar Japan to cancel 70 flights in June due to pilot shortage

JIJI

Budget carrier Jetstar Japan is expecting to cancel 70 flights in June, 2 percent of the total, due to a shortage of pilots.

The carrier had already canceled 16 flights this past weekend.

Jetstar Japan said Monday that of the upcoming flights to be canceled, 58 are domestic, including routes between Narita International Airport and New Chitose Airport serving Sapporo, and 12 international flights, including some between Narita and Taipei.

Jetstar Japan has started procedures for flight changes or reimbursement for some 7,500 customers impacted by the cancellations.

The airline said its schedule will return to normal in July.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jetstar Japan is suffering from a pilot shortage. | KYODO

