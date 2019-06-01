Business / Corporate

Toshiba to sell U.S. LNG business to French energy giant Total

JIJI

Toshiba Corp. said Saturday it will sell its U.S. liquefied natural gas business to French energy giant Total SA after a previous deal with a Chinese gas firm was canceled earlier this year.

The U.S. LNG business has been a stumbling block to the Japanese electronics- and machinery-maker’s turnaround efforts as it is expected to incur up to ¥1 trillion in losses, sources familiar with the situation said.

Toshiba plans to complete the sale of the LNG business by the end of March, subject to U.S. and other regulatory approval. The company expects to book a charge of ¥93 billion in the year ending March 31 in connection with the sale.

The business involves processing shale gas produced in Texas into LNG for sale over a 20-year period starting in 2020.

The withdrawal from the U.S. LNG business, which Toshiba has categorized as one of its noncore operations, is a major part of its midterm business plan that has been in place since April.

In November last year, Toshiba reached an agreement to sell the LNG business to China’s ENN Ecological Holdings Co. by the end of March this year. In April, however, ENN canceled the deal after prolonged regulatory approval procedures in the United States and China.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at supporters before boarding Air Force One after addressing a Trump 2020 re-election campaign rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, on May 20.
Tariffs test limit of emergency powers
Analysis U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to impose a tariff on all Mexican goods to push Mexico to halt a surge in illegal immigrants is likely to be challenged in court and will t...
A man stands outside a Huawei store in Beijing on May 20.
Retaliation? China draws up 'unreliables' list
In an ominous but vague warning, China said Friday that it was drawing up a list of "unreliable" foreign companies, organizations and individuals for targeting, which could signal retaliation fo...
New Toyota vehicles stand in a manufacturing plant stockyard in Tijuana, Mexico, on April 30.
Carmakers see $17 billion wiped out by Trump's Mexico threat
The automotive industry is bearing the brunt of trade-war crossfire again as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to slap tariffs of as much as 25 percent on goods from Mexico, a key production hu...

,